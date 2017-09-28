Henderson, KY man behind bars on drug charge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson, KY man behind bars on drug charge

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
HENDERSON, KY (KFVS) -

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars facing drug charges.

While conducting a traffic safety check point, Kentucky State Police Post 16 Henderson placed a 36-year-old Mark Scott under arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance (1st offense - Methamphetamine).

Scott was arrested and transported to Henderson County Detention Center without incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly