Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.
Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.
According the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water - known as waterspouts - could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.
