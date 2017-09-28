Petition seeks removal of Ray Lewis statue over NFL protest

Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-09-27 22:27:34 GMT
Thursday, September 28 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-09-28 12:30:33 GMT
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin...More >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise.More >>
BALTIMORE (AP) - Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of retired Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis after he joined other NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
The petition on change.org says the anthem honors the United States and its veterans. It reads: "To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting."
A Maryland Stadium Authority spokeswoman told The Baltimore Sun extra security has been added to M&T Bank Stadium, including the plaza where Lewis' statue is located.
Many other players also knelt Sunday in response to President Donald Trump's call for owners to fire players who refuse to stand during the anthem.
Lewis said on "Inside the NFL" that he prayed while he knelt to "simply honor God in the midst of chaos."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday, September 28 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:57:21 GMT
Thursday, September 28 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-09-28 13:12:23 GMT
President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players," and he's still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players," and he's still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-28 12:07:23 GMT
Thursday, September 28 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-09-28 12:49:08 GMT
Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of retired Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis after he joined other players Sunday in kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of retired Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis after he joined other players Sunday in kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:57:21 GMT
Thursday, September 28 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-09-28 13:12:23 GMT
President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players," and he's still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players," and he's still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.More >>
Thursday, September 28 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-28 12:07:23 GMT
Thursday, September 28 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-09-28 12:49:08 GMT
Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of retired Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis after he joined other players Sunday in kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of retired Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis after he joined other players Sunday in kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Wednesday, September 27 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-09-27 17:49:47 GMT
Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:31:56 GMT
The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the resignation or firing of the head of the State Police for sharing a Facebook post calling NFL players who protest during the national anthem "anti-American...More >>
The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the resignation or firing of the head of the State Police for sharing a Facebook post calling NFL players who protest during the national anthem "anti-American degenerates".More >>