Petition seeks removal of Ray Lewis statue over NFL protest

A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.

A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin...

NFL teams returned to practice Wednesday as some conversations turned to football.

NFL teams returned to practice Wednesday as some conversations turned to football.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says Colin Kaepernick's omission from a Sports Illustrated cover featuring sports figures linking arms in protest solidarity is 'terrible'.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says Colin Kaepernick's omission from a Sports Illustrated cover featuring sports figures linking arms in protest solidarity is 'terrible'.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition asking for the removal of a statute of retired Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis after he joined other NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The petition on change.org says the anthem honors the United States and its veterans. It reads: "To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting."

A Maryland Stadium Authority spokeswoman told The Baltimore Sun extra security has been added to M&T Bank Stadium, including the plaza where Lewis' statue is located.

Many other players also knelt Sunday in response to President Donald Trump's call for owners to fire players who refuse to stand during the anthem.

Lewis said on "Inside the NFL" that he prayed while he knelt to "simply honor God in the midst of chaos."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.