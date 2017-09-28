Trump waives cargo restrictions to speed help to Puerto Rico

New York state, home to more than 1 million people of Puerto Rican descent, is sending a lot more than thoughts and prayers to the hurricane-ravaged territory.

The U.S. federal government has dispatched large numbers of personnel to Puerto Rico to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and local officials have praised the response.

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. (Source: Pool/CNN)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has "authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico." She says Trump is responding to a request from the governor, and it "will go into effect immediately."

The Jones Act is a little-known federal law that prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports. Republicans and Democrats have pushed Trump to waive the Jones Act, saying it could help get desperately needed supplies delivered to the island more quickly and at less cost.

