Child shoots 2 toddlers at daycare in Michigan

DEARBORN, MI (WDIV/CNN) - Police are investigating after two young children were shot by another child at an in-home daycare on Wednesday morning.

One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.

Police would not say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting or how the children got access to it.

No charges have been filed at this time.

"It's irresponsible. The investigation will continue," he said. "There were several children and at least one adult, possibly more (in the home at the time),"  Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

It is not known if the daycare was licensed.

