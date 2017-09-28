5-8 vehicle crash clears SB I-71/75

Traffic is flowing again on all lanes of southbound Interstate 71/75 after a multi-vehicle crash brought it to a dead halt Thursday morning.

Five to eight vehicles including two semi tractor-trailers collided about 9:45 a.m., a Boone County dispatcher said.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, she said.

The highway was initially closed, but at least one lane reopened shortly after.

All lanes fully reopened by 10:35 a.m.

Traffic is beginning to break up at 71/75 and 275 in the Southbound lanes after accident @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1PcqZz8JA8 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 28, 2017

Some cars now going through on 71 in KY near Erlanger after accident; lanes still blocked @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BZinJpcINK — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 28, 2017

Ambulance is the only vehicle making it through right now on 71 Southbound near Erlanger @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BGgA2orZzE — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 28, 2017

