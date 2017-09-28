Hall-of-Fame coach Calhoun unretires for DIII Saint Joseph

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hall-of-Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun is coming out of retirement to help build a new Division III program at the University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut.

The school of 2,500 students, which will begin admitting men next fall, made the appointment official at a news conference on Thursday.

The 75-year-old Calhoun won 873 games during a 40-year coaching career, leading UConn to three national championships during his 26 seasons with the Huskies.

He retired in 2012 and has been working in an advisory role at UConn and as an analyst with ESPN.

Saint Joseph plans to begin playing basketball in 2018-19.

Calhoun is still under contract at UConn and cannot take the title of coach at Saint Joseph for now, but says his role as program architect will be further defined at a later date.

