Indiana police probe possible suspect in 2 teens' killings - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indiana police probe possible suspect in 2 teens' killings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana State Police are investigating whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the agency is speaking with Colorado authorities about 31-year-old Daniel Nations to determine if he could be a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Riley says the first question is whether Nations was in Indiana on Feb. 13, when the Delphi teens vanished while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports Nations was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on a hiking trail. He's jailed in El Paso County, Colorado, and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Man bought cocaine after killing teacher wife

    Prosecutors: Man bought cocaine after killing teacher wife

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:07:42 GMT
    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:41:30 GMT
    Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man accused of strangling and stabbing his elementary school teacher wife inside their home cleaned the murder scene with bleach and then went to buy cocaine with the couple's...More >>
    Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man accused of strangling and stabbing his elementary school teacher wife inside their home cleaned the murder scene with bleach and then went to buy cocaine with the couple's 1-year-old daughter in tow.More >>

  • House passes aviation, hurricane tax relief bill

    House passes aviation, hurricane tax relief bill

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:37:53 GMT
    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:41:29 GMT
    The House has passed a bill to avoid a partial shutdown of federal aviation programs, also wrapping in tax relief for hurricane victims and an expansion of the private flood insurance market.More >>
    The House has passed a bill to avoid a partial shutdown of federal aviation programs, also wrapping in tax relief for hurricane victims and an expansion of the private flood insurance market.More >>

  • Tribal head who led Dakota Access pipeline fight voted out

    Tribal head who led Dakota Access pipeline fight voted out

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:17:37 GMT
    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:41:27 GMT
    The American Indian leader who spearheaded opposition to the four-state Dakota Access pipeline has been ousted as Standing Rock Sioux chairman.More >>
    The American Indian leader who spearheaded opposition to the four-state Dakota Access pipeline has been ousted as Standing Rock Sioux chairman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly