Indiana police probe possible suspect in 2 teens' killings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana State Police are investigating whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.
State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the agency is speaking with Colorado authorities about 31-year-old Daniel Nations to determine if he could be a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Riley says the first question is whether Nations was in Indiana on Feb. 13, when the Delphi teens vanished while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day.
KCNC-TV in Denver reports Nations was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on a hiking trail. He's jailed in El Paso County, Colorado, and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
