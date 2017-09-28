Documentary filmmakers sue over arrest at St. Louis protest - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Documentary filmmakers sue over arrest at St. Louis protest

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, police arrest a man as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted... (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, police arrest a man as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted...

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two documentary filmmakers are suing the city of St. Louis and three officers after the filmmakers were arrested at a protest following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man.

Drew and Jennifer Burbridge of Kansas City, Missouri, filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday. Among other things, it alleges Drew Burbridge was assaulted by officers to the point of unconsciousness.

A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Thursday declined comment.

The couple was among about 120 people taken into custody in a mass arrest on Sept. 17, two days after a judge ruled that Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The arrests have resulted in an ACLU lawsuit and prompted widespread complaints.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

