Police: Woman lied about missing granddaughter to shoplift

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey woman made up a story that her granddaughter was missing inside a Walmart so that her son could steal clothes and candy.
Police in Egg Harbor Township say that Donna Hall and her son Nicholas Hall were charged after Tuesday's incident.
Police say Donna Hall told employees she had last seen the 8-year-old girl in the store's jewelry section.
Security guards say they saw Nicholas Hall filling bags with clothes and candy while the store was locked down. Police later determined there was never a girl missing.
Donna Hall was charged with creating a false public alarm and shoplifting and Nicholas Hall was charged with shoplifting and drug possession.
It wasn't immediately known if the pair had attorneys to comment on their behalf.
