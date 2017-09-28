Soldier pleads guilty in murder of soldier Shadow McClaine

A father vows to see justice for his daughter, Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine.More >>
Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder.
Shadow McClaine hasn't been seen or heard from in more than five months. Police have charged two fellow soldiers in connection to her disappearance, but family members say they're still not sure what's happened to McClaine.
Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County have been identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine, the TBI confirmed.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Stephen Pruitt said he does have concerns about JCPS dropping in reading and math scores but believes the scores can be turned around.
Rick Pitino's lawyer, Steve Pence, spoke exclusively to WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds Wednesday, just hours after releasing a statement again claiming Pitino's innocence.
Three people were shot on a street corner shortly before 8 p.m. The victims ran several blocks and were found in different locations.
