Soldier pleads guilty in murder of soldier Shadow McClaine

Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County have been identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine, the TBI confirmed.

Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

Shadow McClaine hasn't been seen or heard from in more than five months. Police have charged two fellow soldiers in connection to her disappearance, but family members say they're still not sure what's happened to McClaine.

Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder.

Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

A father vows to see justice for his daughter, Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine.

Shadow McClaine's family spoke to the media on Friday morning. (WSMV)

Father of soldier Shadow McClaine speaks out about his loss

A Fort Campbell soldier has pleaded guilty to the murder of another soldier last year.

In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.

McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, is also charged in the case.

Robinson claims Williams-McCray hired him to kill McClaine for $10,000. During a meeting to discuss the details, Robinson said Williams-McCray told him that he tried killing his former wife twice before and failed, which is when he decided he needed help.

According to Robinson, Williams-McCray drove McClaine to a spot near Interstate 24 near Exit 11 last September as part of a ruse.

During that time, Robinson said he pretended to be the property owner and that McClaine told him they were on a scavenger hunt.

Robinson admitted to cutting McClaine's throat, stabbing her and then breaking her neck with his hands.

He said he only got $200 from Williams-McCray before both of them were arrested in November 2017.

McClaine made headlines when she went missing from the Clarksville area last September. Her remains were found months later in a wooded area off Interstate 24 in Cedar Hill, which is more than 30 miles away from the Nashville parking lot where her car was found.

Sentencing will be underway shortly in the case.

