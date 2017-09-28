Union Co. Judge-Exec pleads not guilty

Union Co. Judge/Executive Jody Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to all four counts against him in a federal indictment.

Jenkins was in court Thursday morning at the Federal Courthouse in Owensboro, his first court appearance since the indictment.

Jenkins is accused of using his position to gain gifts and money. Justice Department officials say he received about $20,000 between March and July of 2014.

We're told Jenkins is a duly elected official, which means no one has the power to remove him. He will remain in his position unless he is convicted or resigns.

If convicted, Jenkins is facing up to 80 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and a three-year supervised release.

A trial date has been set for December 6.

