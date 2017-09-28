Tanker overturns on I-69, spills liquid tar

A tanker hauling liquid tar overturned Thursday morning on I-69 in Hopkins County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the wreck happened near mile marker 94.

KYTC says the tanker spilled approximately 2000 to 3000 gallons of the tar material into the median, but firefighters were able to control the runoff of the material.

Traffic was restricted to one lane in each direction while crews worked the scene.

