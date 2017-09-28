Tanker overturns on I-69, spills liquid tar

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Stephen Pruitt said he does have concerns about JCPS dropping in reading and math scores but believes the scores can be turned around.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer, Steve Pence, spoke exclusively to WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds Wednesday, just hours after releasing a statement again claiming Pitino's innocence.More >>
Three people were shot on a street corner shortly before 8 p.m. The victims ran several blocks and were found in different locations.More >>
