Robot for children with autism comes to Owensboro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Work with children with autism is changing thanks to new technology. A robot named Milo could help us communicate and understand those on the spectrum.

At Wendell Foster, a center for people with disabilities in Owensboro, Milo could change the way children with autism learn.

"He's non-threatening. He's always patient; he doesn't get frustrated, and he'll repeat whatever he needs to say, as many times as he needs to, and he's calm and consistent," said Sandy Hayden, vice-president of outpatient services at Wendell Foster.

With more than 100 lessons, Milo does it all. He moves. He walks. He even dances. All of those techniques and lessons have a big purpose for children with autism.

"It really is fascinating to watch someone with autism engage with him; he's just right up their ally," said Jana Billingsley, the assistant resource coordinator at Wendell Foster. "He's geared towards them and what they need to learn, how to engage in conversation, and to understand the social cues that you and I will take advantage of."

Jana knows firsthand. Not only does she work at Wendell Foster, her 17-year-old son Harrison is autistic. He was the first child to interact with the robot.

"He was fascinated with Milo. He was just taking him all in; he was making great eye contact with him as opposed to a regular person," said Jana.

Milo does a lot of things to keep children engaged.

Part of his lessons includes a tablet that shows demonstrations like how to calm down. When the child gets it right, the therapist checks it off, and they move on to the next lesson.

Jana said her reaction when she saw her son do well with Harrison was, "Where has he been?"

"This would have been great 10 or 12 years ago, but of course technology is just constantly changing, and we just feel really blessed to have him here at Wendell Foster, and I feel blessed to have him for my son to use," said Jana.

Starting Monday, all students at Wendell Foster will have the chance to meet Milo and engage with him.

Milo was funded by WHAS Crusade for Children for a three-year pilot program.

This is the first Milo in Kentucky, and it costs $18,000.

