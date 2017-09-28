Robot for children with autism comes to Owensboro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bought the properties as part of the right-of-way acquisition for the Downtown Crossing and East End Crossing construction. Each is listed on the national register of historic places.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bought the properties as part of the right-of-way acquisition for the Downtown Crossing and East End Crossing construction. Each is listed on the national register of historic places.More >>
The decision will keep 340 corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
The decision will keep 340 corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.More >>
Indiana investigators are looking into whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the February killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.More >>
While the stages swirled shots of blues with doubles of classic rock, garnished with a hint of bluegrass, the grounds housed tents for bourbon, barbecue and Cajun seafood broils served by celebrity chefs and master distillers.More >>
While the stages swirled shots of blues with doubles of classic rock, garnished with a hint of bluegrass, the grounds housed tents for bourbon, barbecue and Cajun seafood broils served by celebrity chefs and master distillers.More >>