Top pick Myles Garrett returns to practice with Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is back on the practice field.
The top overall pick in this year's draft returned on Thursday after being sidelined with a high right ankle sprain. Garrett has missed Cleveland's first three games - all losses - but now that he's been cleared to practice, there's a strong chance he'll make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder stretched, ran and joined Cleveland's defensive lineman as they went through individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.
Garrett got hurt on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently fell on his ankle during practice. At the time, the Browns said he would need at least a month to recover, but the 21-year-old has come back quicker than expected.
It's possible he'll be used only in obvious pass-rush situations this week. The Browns want to be somewhat cautious with Garrett, who sprained his foot during the spring and was limited by an ankle sprain during his junior season at Texas A&M.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.More >>
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>