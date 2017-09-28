'Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Emmy-winning comedian, actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of HBO’s “Veep” and remembered as Elaine on “Seinfeld,” revealed on social media that she has breast cancer

She managed to work in a plug for universal healthcare, a cause she passionately endorses.

On her official Twitter account she posted an upbeat message about having a supportive and caring family and “fantastic insurance through my union.”

“Not all women are so lucky,” she wrote.

Here’s the tweet:

She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three for producing. Winner of a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, she has s has starred in multiple films.

Louis-Dreyfus and and her husband Brad Hall have two children and live in Los Angeles.

