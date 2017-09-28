September 28, 2017

St. James Court Art Show® Preview Party
Benefiting CASA of the River Region
Muhammad Ali Center
Thursday, October 5, 6-9pm
$125 a person or $225 a couple
StJames4CASA.com
Women 4 Women
25th Anniversary Luncheon
Thursday, October 5, 11:30am
Marriott Louisville Downtown
Keynote Speaker, Vera Jones
$125, sponsorships available
w4w.org
Down Syndrome of Louisville
Steps to Independence Walk/5K Run
Saturday, Big Four Lawn Waterfront Park
7am registration; 8am 5K Run
9am Spirit Sprint; 9:30am Family Walk
$20 in advance or $25 at the event
downsyndromeoflouisville.org
