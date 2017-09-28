Indiana police probe possible suspect in Delphi murders

This is a surveillance picture of the man police identified as their main suspect. (Source: ISP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana investigators are looking into whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the February killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the agency is speaking with Colorado authorities about 31-year-old Daniel Nations to determine if he could be a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The State Police cautioned in a news release that it has received thousands of photos of people alleged to look like a composite sketch of a person of interest in the case, and that it investigates each tip.

Riley says the first question is whether Nations was in Indiana on Feb. 13, when the Delphi teens vanished while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports Nations was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on a hiking trail. He's jailed in Teller County, Colorado, and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Nations is jailed in Teller County, Colorado, not El Paso County.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

