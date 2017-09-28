Lane closures scheduled for US 27 in NKY

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Also on WAVE 3.com

A new project is expected to impact traffic in Northern Kentucky.

A base failure and resurfacing project on US 27 is set to begin on Friday, September 29.

Drivers should watch for lane closures and work crews on a three mile stretch of US 27.

Work will take place from I-471/Sunset Avenue in Highland Heights, continuing north through the I-471 ramps in Fort Thomas.

The project is expected to be completed November 15, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.