Lane closures scheduled for US 27 in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A new project is expected to impact traffic in Northern Kentucky. 

A base failure and resurfacing project on US 27 is set to begin on Friday, September 29.

Drivers should watch for lane closures and work crews on a three mile stretch of US 27.

Work will take place from I-471/Sunset Avenue in Highland Heights, continuing north through the I-471 ramps in Fort Thomas.

The project is expected to be completed November 15, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

