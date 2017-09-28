Obama, Bush, Clinton celebrate start of Presidents Cup

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama, greet the U.S. team before the first round of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.C. (AP) - The start of the Presidents Cup gave golf a new "Big Three" - former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton posing with players and wives on each team in an opening ceremony unlike any other.

It was the first time three U.S. presidents have attended the matches at the same time since this event began in 1994, named after the highest office in the land.

The U-shaped grandstands around the first tee at Liberty National were at capacity more than an hour before the first tee time Thursday. Most of the players were warming up on the range. Phil Mickelson, in the fifth and final match, came over early to shake hands.

Then, Mickelson took out his phone for a selfie he might not get again.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.