Woman charged with forgery in Shayna Hubers case pleads guilty

A woman has admitted to forging documents that would have helped to move the second murder trial for Shayna Hubers out of northern Kentucky.

Brittany Young pleaded guilty to 28 counts of forgery on Thursday in Campbell County.

Hubers' defense was required to collect 171 signatures from Northern Kentucky residents who agree that Hubers can't receive a fair trial in the NKY area.

Young was accused of forging 156 out of 171 signatures required in the change of venue motion.

The Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney called the alleged forgery "extreme, pervasive fraud."

Young worked as a notary in the investigative firm hired by Hubers' attorneys. The defense claims they had no knowledge of Young's forgery attempt.

She will be sentenced November 7.

Hubers' high-profile murder trial ended with a guilty conviction last year. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2012 death of her boyfriend, Ryan Poston. But defense attorneys later learned that one of the jurors was a convicted felon. Under Kentucky law, felons are not qualified to serve on the jury.

A judge granted Hubers a new trial that is set for January 2018.

