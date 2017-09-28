ResCare to keep corporate HQ in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - ResCare has decided to stay home and will make a new Louisville office building its new headquarters.

The new ResCare headquarters will occupy space in a new 140,000-square-foot building that will be constructed on North Whittington Parkway in the ShelbyHurst Office Campus just off Hurstbourne Parkway.

The decision will keep 340 corporate jobs in Louisville.

"We're excited to announce our continued commitment to the Louisville community where we've been headquartered since 1974," said Jon Rousseau, President and CEO of ResCare. "Our corporate employees have a deep-rooted connection to the city, region and to Kentucky."

The ResCare's headquarters will be the support center for operations in 42 states. The company employs more than 45,000 employees, including 1,900 in Kentucky.

