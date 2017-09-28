Interim president won't confirm identity of 'Coach 2'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who is Coach 2? That was all the talk Thursday as the fallout at the University of Louisville continues in the FBI basketball bribery investigation.

The federal complaint lists a Cards assistant coach and another UofL coach as being involved. They are only identified as Coach 1 and Coach 2. Rick Pitino says Coach 2 is not him, but multiple national media outlets are quoting sources who say it is.

Pitino hasn't said "no comment," instead, through his attorney he has flat out denied any involvement. After speaking to Kentucky lawmakers Thursday about the state of UofL, Interim President Greg Postel spoke to reporters. When asked if the national media outlets, like the Wall Street Journal, citing sources that Rick Pitino is Coach 2 in the FBI investigation alleging a pay for players scheme are accurate, Postel responded, "I can't comment on an ongoing investigation that's being conducted by the FBI." However, during his press conference Wednesday afternoon and again in Frankfort on Thursday, Postel did confirm that he knows who Coach 1 and Coach 2 are.

"We believe we know, yes," Postel said, "they've given us enough information that we can make that determination."

While the Hall of Fame coach had nothing to say Wednesday after his meeting with Postel, his attorney, Steve Pence, confirmed Pitino's denial to WAVE 3 News anchor Scott Reynolds in an on-camera interview Wednesday.

Reynolds asked Pence, "Pitino is saying that he's going to be exonerated and that he did not know anything about this right? That's his clear statement?" Pence agreed, saying, "Right."

According to the federal complaint, defendant Christian Dawkins, who works for a sports management company said he had spoken with Coach 2, about getting more money for a player's family and told Coach 2 to call Jim Gatto, the head of global marketing for Adidas. Federal agents said based on phone records, Gatto had two conversations on May 27 with the same phone number used by Coach 2 and a third call on June 1. The last call was made just two days before an All-American recruit announced his commitment to play at UofL.

Postel confirmed Wednesday that the FBI was on campus. Pence said Pitino was locked out of his office.

"They changed the locks," Pence said.

Pitino is on administrative leave without pay. The reports from outlets like the Wall Street Journal haven't been confirmed by the FBI. So far, Pitino hasn't been charged with anything.

