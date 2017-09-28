Motown The Musical takes the stage in Owensboro on Friday

Step back into the 1960's this weekend at the Owensboro Riverpark Center as Motown The Musical takes the stage.

The traveling production picked Owensboro as their setup site, or as they call it, their tech city.

Producers of the show say that once they choose where they will open the show, they pick a place nearby to rehearse and work out all the kinks of the show.

The cast and crew have been in town for about two weeks now before the first tour stop.

Friday night is the first time the Motown group performs in front of a crowd.

The show is at 7 p.m. at the River Park Center. Click here to buy tickets.

