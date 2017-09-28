3 historic properties in Louisville for sale by state - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three historic properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project are back on the market.

Bids are being accepted for the Drumanard Estate and Rosewell property in eastern Jefferson County and the Grocers Ice & Cold Storage Building in downtown Louisville. The eastern Jefferson County properties include parcels of land.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bought the properties as part of the right-of-way acquisition for the Downtown Crossing and East End Crossing construction.

The properties were previously listed for sale, but the state did not receive bids meeting the requirements.

Each is listed on the national register of historic places.



Open houses will happen at each location at the following times:

Grocers Ice & Cold Storage - 725 E. Market St. - Monday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rosewell - 6900 Transylvania Ave. - Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drumanard Estate - 6401 Wolf Pen Branch Rd. - Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Potential buyers will then have little more than a week to decide to place a bid. Bids are due before the bid opening for each property, which are at the following times:

Grocers Ice & Cold Storage - Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Rosewell - Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Drumanard Estate - Thursday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

The sale process is by sealed bid. There is no minimum bid reserve.

Find more information about the properties and sales process at kytcproperty.com, or contact Mark McCoy, Division of Right of Way and Utilities, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet by email - mark.mccoy@ky.gov or phone - (502) 782-4945.

