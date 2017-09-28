Twin Bridge overnight work begins - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Twin Bridge overnight work begins

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert update on work along the Twin Bridges. 

The southbound bridge was closed overnight for that work. 

INDOT previously told us the closure would be between 11 p.m and 6 a.m while the project continues.  

All overnight traffic will be on the northbound bridge. 

