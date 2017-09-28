WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 28, 2017: Future Focus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Card Nation is a resilient one and will need extra resolve when suspensions likely become terminations next month for the University of Louisville's athletic director and basketball coach, and the latest basketball recruiting scandal creates more negative repercussions.

The best way of dealing with frustration and anger is to reflect upon and appreciate the two decades of service by Tom Jurich that resurrected the football program from the precipice of being dropped as a Division 1 sport, and uplifted all other men's and women's sports programs, while helping transform the campus with facilities that enabled all student-athletes to perform better.

During his 16 years at UofL, coach Rick Pitino gave fans many highs. The lows will sting for some time. But just as Pitino will move on from coaching Hall of Fame status to potential broadcaster Hall of Fame status, the fan base will move on as well. They will appreciate the athletes and coaches who remain and will be coming.

The University of Louisville has grown tremendously - both academically and athletically. While the present continues to feel like "one step forward, two steps back," the future is always what we make it.

