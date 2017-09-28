LMPD: Rescue crews find car in Ohio River after day long search

Rescue crews are looking for the car. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have confirmed that the car that went into the Ohio River at the Greenwood Boat Ramp in southwest Louisville has been found.

Police received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from a witness who told them a car drove into the river at those docks at Riverview Park. Friday afternoon, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the car had been found with a deceased person inside.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The location of the discovery is currently unknown.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.