LMPD: Rescue crews find car in Ohio River after day long search

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Rescue crews are looking for the car. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) Rescue crews are looking for the car. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have confirmed that the car that went into the Ohio River at the Greenwood Boat Ramp in southwest Louisville has been found.

Police received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from a witness who told them a car drove into the river at those docks at Riverview Park. Friday afternoon, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the car had been found with a deceased person inside. 

The location of the discovery is currently unknown. 

We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.

