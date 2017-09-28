Rescue crews search for car in Ohio River

Rescue crews are looking for the car. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rescue crews are searching for a car that may have gone into the Ohio River at the Greenwood Boat Ramp in southwest Louisville.

Police received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from a witness who told them a car drove into the river at those docks at Riverview Park.

The PRP Fire Department is being assisted by the LMPD Dive crew. At this point no car has been recovered.

It is unclear whether or not someone is in the car.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.

