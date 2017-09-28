Apartment building catches fire in east Louisville

It was called in around 4:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Terrace Creek Drive, near Lagrange Road and I-265.More >>
It was called in around 4:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Terrace Creek Drive, near Lagrange Road and I-265.More >>
Firefighters are responding to a working fire in downtown New Albany.More >>
Firefighters are responding to a working fire in downtown New Albany.More >>
Police received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from a witness who told them a car drove into the river.More >>
Police received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from a witness who told them a car drove into the river.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bought the properties as part of the right-of-way acquisition for the Downtown Crossing and East End Crossing construction. Each is listed on the national register of historic places.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bought the properties as part of the right-of-way acquisition for the Downtown Crossing and East End Crossing construction. Each is listed on the national register of historic places.More >>
The decision will keep 340 corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
The decision will keep 340 corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>