Apartment building catches fire in east Louisville

Three fire departments are on scene right now. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An apartment caught fire in east Louisville Thursday afternoon.

It was called in around 4:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Terrace Creek Drive, near Lagrange Road and I-265.

When fire crews arrived they saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the building. According to Google Maps, the apartment at this location is The Terraces at Forest Springs Apartments.

Officials believe everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Arson investigators were called to the scene. The Red Cross is also there to help those who have been displaced by the fire.

Middletown Fire, Harrods Creek Fire and Louisville Fire are all at the apartment as they get the fire under control.

We will update this story if we learn more information.

