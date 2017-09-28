Azzip Player of the Week: Apollo's Peyton Peters

Voting for Week Six's Azzip Player of the Week is closed, and it is time to announce the winner.

From Apollo, it is Peyton Peters who will take the crown. He had over 10,000 go to the 14 Sports App and cast their vote.

Last week, Peyton Peters helped lead his team to a win over Graves County tallying 168 total yards and two touchdowns.

We caught up with Peyton at practice, and he couldn't believe the amount and love and support he received this week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.