Court upholds life sentence in slayings of Afghan civilians

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) - An appeals court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of former Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales for the slayings of 16 Afghan civilians and the wounding of six others in solitary pre-dawn raids on two villages in 2012.
The U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, rejected Bales' appeal Wednesday.
Bales, an Ohio native recently stationed in Washington state, pleaded guilty in 2013 to avoid the death penalty. In his appeal, he argued the Army withheld information about a witness in the case as well as evidence he may have been prescribed a psychosis-inducing malaria drug. The three-judge panel rejected those arguments as unfounded.
The massacre was one of the worst atrocities of the Afghanistan war. Angry demonstrations prompted the U.S. to temporarily cease combat operations.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Maria is finally racing east in the Atlantic, giving the United States and the Caribbean a rest from the constant threat of tropical weather for more than a month.More >>
Maria is finally racing east in the Atlantic, giving the United States and the Caribbean a rest from the constant threat of tropical weather for more than a month.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
Some states and local governments are starting to put a priority on funding for foster parents of disabled children, but it's often still seen as not enoughMore >>
Some states and local governments are starting to put a priority on funding for foster parents of disabled children, but it's often still seen as not enoughMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>