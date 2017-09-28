Kentucky to create program connecting drug users, treatment centers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky will be the first state in the nation to roll out a centralized program to connect people with treatment centers all over the Commonwealth.

The system was discussed today during a meeting of the treatment advisory board in Louisville. It's called single point of access.

"If I or someone that I care about is looking for treatment services, I don't have to call six or seven individual treatment facilities to find out if I or my loved one is appropriate for the facility, or if they take my insurance ,or if I have to pay cash," Barbara Carter with the Office of Addiction Services said. "I can call one number or go to one website."

Single point of access with be available beginning January 1st. The hope is that it will help drug users access treatment quicker.

The Metro Health Department says they are still seeing an increase in overdose deaths due to increased use of fentanyl and carfentanyl.

