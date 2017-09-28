RAW VIDEO: UofL interim president swarmed by reporters following Frankfort testimony

Dr. Postel was in Frankfort to testify on the state of UofL. But it was when he walked out of the meeting that things got interesting. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville's Interim President Dr. Greg Postel addressed a crowd of reporters Thursday after testifying to the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue in Frankfort.

He was called to the meeting to give a report on the state of the university. Lawmakers did ask Dr. Postel about the recent scandal, but no new information surfaced.

It was when he left his testimony that things got interesting.

Postel willingly answered about five minutes of questions coming at him from reporters surrounding him on all sides, before being ushered away by a UofL spokesman.

He confirmed he believes he knows the identities of 'Coach 1' and 'Coach 2' in the FBI report, but will not reveal who they are because he does not think that is his place.

>> READ: FBI Complaint 1 | Complaint 2 | Complaint 3

When asked how the Athletic Director search was going, he quickly said they were not searching because "we didn't fire anyone yesterday." Postel said he is looking for someone to fill the position in an interim capacity and talked about a timeline for that announcement.

Dr. Postel also discussed whether UofL would refund basketball season tickets, and when an internal investigation may begin.

Watch the raw video above or tap here.

