Boil advisory in effect for part of Henderson

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Henderson Water Utility told us the entire Grantwood Hills subdivision is under a water boil advisory until further notice.

Residents should boil water for three to five minutes.

We're told when bacteria samples are proven negative, then the advisory will be lifted.

