Boil advisory lifted for Henderson subdivision

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Henderson Water Utility has lifted the boil advisory for the Grantwood Hills subdivision.

The water is safe to drink and to use for all other purposes.

Customers who have problems with their water, such as low pressure, discoloration, bad taste, or odor, should call the Henderson Water Utility at 270-826-2824.

