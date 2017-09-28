Betsy DeVos names 2 Louisville schools as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The shooting in Las Vegas is an unthinkable tragedy, but it's still one that local hospitals and first responders plan for.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is an unthinkable tragedy, but it's still one that local hospitals and first responders plan for.More >>
Harrison Atzinger and his wife were watching Jason Aldean's set when they heard the first shots.More >>
Harrison Atzinger and his wife were watching Jason Aldean's set when they heard the first shots.More >>
Both Norton Elementary and Holy Trinity were named an Exemplary-High Performing School, measured by state assessments or national tests.More >>
Both Norton Elementary and Holy Trinity were named an Exemplary-High Performing School, measured by state assessments or national tests.More >>
As of 10:30 p.m., the wreck was cleared and traffic was moving as normal.More >>
As of 10:30 p.m., the wreck was cleared and traffic was moving as normal.More >>
The friends said the gunfire was so loud, they thought the shooter was in the crowd.More >>
The friends said the gunfire was so loud, they thought the shooter was in the crowd.More >>