Betsy DeVos names 2 Louisville schools as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Holy Trinity students gathered to be congratulated by Betsy DeVos during a pep rally. (Source: Holy Trinity Parish School)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville schools were honored this week on a national level.

Holy Trinity Parish School and Norton Elementary were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2017 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Holy Trinity is one of 50 private schools and 342 schools recognized nationally. It is run by the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Norton Elementary is part of the Jefferson County Public Schools district.

National Blue Ribbon schools are named based on the school's overall academic performance.

Based on the demographics shared on the National Blue Ribbon Schools profile site, Norton Elementary is more racially diverse and has more than 20% more economically disadvantaged students who attend compared to Holy Trinity.

Both Norton Elementary and Holy Trinity were named an Exemplary-High Performing School, measured by state assessments or national tests.

