Betsy DeVos names Louisville school as 2017 National Blue Ribbon School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One Louisville school was honored this week on a national level.

Holy Trinity Parish School was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2017 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

They were just one of 50 private schools and 342 schools total recognized nationally.

National Blue Ribbon schools are named based on the school's overall academic performance.

Holy Trinity was named an Exemplary-High Performing School, measured by state assessments or national tests.

