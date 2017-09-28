Hundreds of extras needed for movie in Louisville

Hundreds of Louisville residents of all ages are needed for a new movie being shot in town in the coming weeks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A new movie called Reunion is being shot in Louisville, with some scenes taking place at the high school.

The location was chosen by the film's producer, Zack O'Brien with Stargazer Films said. O'Brien also attended Fern Creek. He says new tax credits made the Kentucky more attractive as a production site.

"If I can get the same deal in another state, I prefer to come to Kentucky," O'Brien said. "Just because I know the area, I know the region and the people. And I love what locations we can get here."

Scenes are also being shot in Anchorage, Prospect and Indian Hills.They need hundreds of extras for large reunion scenes.

Monday October 9, they're looking for 25 student extras and five teachers, call time is 12:30 p.m. Shooting will end at 10 p.m.

Saturday October 7 and Sunday October 9, they need 125 extras with a call time of 10 a.m.

The extras needed for that weekend have a more vast age range, with many individuals in their late thirties and early forties needed.

Shooting that day is from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Individuals interested in being extras just need to show up at Fern Creek High School before call time on the given day.

