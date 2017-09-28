Whole Foods reports credit card breach

Whole Foods isn't saying what locations were targeted or how many customers may be involved. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Whole Foods is reporting a credit card breach.

The company, which is owned by Amazon, says hackers got access to credit card information for customers at some of its in-store tap-rooms and restaurants.

But experts say hackers targeted the machines where you swipe or insert your credit card. Whole Foods isn't saying what locations were targeted or how many customers may be involved.

But the company says it has contacted police and is using a top cyber-security forensics firm.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.