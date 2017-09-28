FAA bans drone flights near major US landmarks

NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet (122 meters) of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.
The FAA announced the no-fly drone zones at 10 Department of the Interior sites on Thursday. They take effect Oct. 5.
The restricted sites also include Boston National Historical Park, Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park and Jefferson National Expansion Memorial in St. Louise, Missouri.
Five dams also are on the list: Nevada's Hoover Dam, Shasta and Folsom Dams in California, Arizona's Glen Canyon Dam and Washington's Grand Coulee Dam.
Drone violators may face civil penalties and criminal charges.
The FAA says the new restrictions came at the request of U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
Some states and local governments are starting to put a priority on funding for foster parents of disabled children, but it's often still seen as not enoughMore >>
Some states and local governments are starting to put a priority on funding for foster parents of disabled children, but it's often still seen as not enoughMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>