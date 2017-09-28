Current UofL players express preference for interim head coach candidate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David Padgett is the interim head coach candidate current UofL players prefer, according to sources close to the program.

Padgett is in his second full season as an assistant for the Cards. He played for Rick Pitino at UofL from 2005-08.

The Reno, Nevada native filled in for Pitino on Inside the Cards on WAVE 3 News in December of 2016.

"He basically trains you to be a head coach," Padgett said about Pitino. "He wants you to think like a head coach, even when we're still assistants. He wants you to think like a head coach, scout like a head coach, recruit like a head coach because he doesn't want someone to be here more than three or four years. He wants someone to be here and get a job and move on and start their own program and he really, there's two things he gets extreme joy out of, seeing his players succeed at the next level, or just in general in life and then seeing his assistant coaches move on and run their own programs and there's not better in the country when it comes to raising coaches and players to go the next level."

UofL is expected to name an interim athletic director on Friday, and the interim coach announcement should follow.

WAVE 3 News has learned that former Indiana University head coach Tom Crean is not a candidate. Cards assistant Kenny Johnson was on Crean's staff at IU before coming to UofL.

