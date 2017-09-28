St. X and Trinity battle in Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our game of the week on Touchdown Friday Night was an easy choice, St. X versus Trinity at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

"On one hand, it's awesome event, it's an awesome game, it means everything" Tigers head coach Will Wolford said, adding, "but in reality, it's not even a district game. So the importance of it, as far as home field advantage in the postseason, not so much, but believe me, I understand what it means to alumni everywhere."

Trinity is 6-0 and ranked #1 in the state in Class 6A. St. X is 5-0 and ranked #2.

"It's game seven, it's usually one of our big measuring sticks, but we've had a lot of measuring sticks so far this year," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said. "All that's fine, and the pep rallies are fine, contests are fun, but everybody pays to see the game, so let's make sure that we give them a quality product."

It's the first time since 2008 that both schools enter the game undefeated.

"Two great programs going at it in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, there's nothing more you can ask for as a high school athlete, to play in this big of a game, it's just awesome," said Trinity linebacker Nick Cardosi.

Cardosi and Tigers quarterback Jack Albers joined their head coaches at the Salute to the Game luncheon on Thursday at the Galt House.

"It's a very big game obviously, it's a big rivalry," Albers said. "The week leading up is one of those weeks where it's hard not to get excited too early in the week. You just have to stay focused and there's a lot of hype leading up to Friday."

We'll have live reports from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium starting at 5 p.m. and all the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night.

