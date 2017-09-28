Fischer declares Friday Wear Red Day for UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is asking people to come together in support of the University of Louisville.

In light of recent events, Mayor Fisher is asking all of WAVE Country to show their support for the people, students, faculty, staff and alumni at UofL by wearing red Friday, September 29.

And I invite the public to join Metro govt employees to show your red and throw up your Ls on the plaza at the @AliCenter 12:30pm Friday. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 28, 2017

The mayor took to twitter to explain why the university is so important to the city. To show support, he has asked all city officials and the public to attend a rally on the Plaza at the Muhammad Ali Center at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

