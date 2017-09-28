Local teen creates mural to honor fallen LMPD officer

A local artist is paying tribute to one of Louisville's fallen heroes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- A local artist is paying tribute to one of Louisville's fallen heroes.

Rhonda Harshfield told WAVE 3 News, that her daughter, Peyton Harshfield, is painting a mural in the LMPD First Division in honor of Nick Rodman.

Work began to create a mural of fallen LMPD Officer Rodman, inside the First Division Headquarters

Rodman was killed during a pursuit in March, when the suspect collided with his cruiser.

A fellow first division officer recruited Peyton, a senior at Manual High School, to make the mural possible.

Peyton spent two days sketching Rodman's image and a fleur-de-lis with the Louisville skyline and officially started painting Thursday. The department is paying for her supplies to complete the project, while she is volunteering her time and talent.

