TDFN: Week 7 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday brings Week 7 of the high school football season around WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:

+ St. X (5-0) v. Trinity (6-0), Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium, 8 p.m.

+ Bedford North Lawrence (5-1) at Floyd Central (4-2), 7 p.m.

+ Jeffersonville (2-4) at New Albany (3-3), 7 p.m.

+ Christian Academy (4-1) at Meade County (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

+ North Hardin (2-4) at DeSales (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

+ Manual (3-2) at Butler (4-2), 7 p.m.

+ PRP (4-1) a Male (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

+ Spencer County (2-4) at North Oldham (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

+ North Bullitt (1-5) at Oldham Co (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

