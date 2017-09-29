Wayward couple rescued after driving into Atlantic Ocean - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wayward couple rescued after driving into Atlantic Ocean

TREMONT, Maine (AP) - Maine firefighters say they had to rescue a New York couple who took a wrong turn and mistakenly drove into the Atlantic Ocean.

WMTW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xMLCnq ) firefighters were called to the docks in Tremont around 8 p.m. Tuesday after there were reports of two people trapped in a car in the water. Officials say the couple's SUV was in 8-to-10 feet (2.4 to 3.1 meters) of water after they traveled down a boat ramp into the water.

A video shows extremely foggy conditions in the area of the dock.

Rescuers were able to pull the couple onto a skiff, and then pulled the SUV back to shore.

An ambulance crew evaluated the couple.

___

Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com

