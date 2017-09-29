Postel: Interim UofL coach to be named today

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The interim president of the University of Louisville says an interim men's head basketball coach will be named later today.

Dr. Gregory Postel made that statement during a grant announcement at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Postel said the naming of an interim athletic director will happen Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.