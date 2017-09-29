Yosemite's El Capitan scarred after 2 days of rock falls

(Peter Zabrok via AP). In this photo provided by Peter Zabrok, climber Ryan Sheridan who had just reached the top of El Capitan, a 7,569-foot (2,307 meter) formation, when a rock slide let loose below him Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Yosemite National ...

(The National Park Service via AP). This Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 photo provided by The National Park Service shows a rock fall off the iconic El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park, Calif. A massive new rock fall hit Yosemite National Par...

(Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP). A second rock fall occurs at El Capitan Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park says another rock fall has injured one person in the park, one day after a huge chunk o...

(John P. DeGrazio/YExplore Yosemite Adventures via AP). In this Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017, photo provided John P. DeGrazio, a cloud of dust is seen in the distance on El Capitan after a major rock fall in Yosemite National Park, Calif. All areas in Cali...

(Peter Zabrok via AP). In this photo provided by Peter Zabrok, climber Ryan Sheridan who had just reached the top of El Capitan, a 7,569-foot (2,307 meter) formation, when a rock slide let loose below him Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Yosemite National ...

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Two thundering rock falls in as many days at Yosemite National Park's landmark El Capitan left experienced climbers stunned as huge plumes of dust enveloped the valley below.

Photographs taken by climbers and local residents captured the moments after the falls, which left a British hiker dead and two other people injured. Later images from the National Park Service show the scar left behind on the face of El Capitan.

The falls came during the peak of the climbing season on the massive rock formation. At least 30 climbers were on the formation when the formation first gave way Wednesday.

Park officials say rocks at the world-renowned park's climbing routes break loose and crash down about 80 times a year, but injuries are rare.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.