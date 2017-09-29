Vine Grove man arrested on child porn charges - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vine Grove man arrested on child porn charges

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - A Meade County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography after an undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police.

David P. Sayenga Jr., 45, of Vine Grove, was taken into custody Sept. 28. He is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

The undercover investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began after they discovered Sayenga uploading images of child sexual exploitation online. Computers and other electronic items were seized when a search warrant was issued for his home.  

Sayenga is being held in the Meade County Detention Center.

